VERRA MOBILITY Corp (VRRM): Price Up $0.38 (2.5)% Over Past Day, Up $0.17 (1.11)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VRRM

Currently, VRRM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.17 (1.11%) from the hour prior. VRRM has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 200 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Transportation stocks, VRRM ranks 59th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VRRM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VRRM’s price is up $0.38 (2.5%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that VRRM has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 and 50 day moving averages have been crossed, with price now being above them. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. VERRA MOBILITY Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VRRM: Daily RSI Analysis VRRM’s RSI now stands at 59.0476.

VRRM and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

