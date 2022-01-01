Versor Investments LP Acquires 13,056 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

LXP opened at $15.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.82. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

