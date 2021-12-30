Versor Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in BCE by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in BCE by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 7.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE opened at $51.52 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.34 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.63%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

