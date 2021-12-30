Versor Investments LP Buys Shares of 12,039 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $231.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day moving average is $55.43. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

