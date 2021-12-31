Versor Investments LP Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 44,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 202,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,284 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 641,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,419,000 after purchasing an additional 61,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $172.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $238.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a 200 day moving average of $157.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $173.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

