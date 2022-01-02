Versor Investments LP Makes New $259,000 Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,603,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 13.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,220,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,271,000 after acquiring an additional 265,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 314.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 27,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBT. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabot in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.57.

Cabot stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.10%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

