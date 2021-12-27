Vertex Inc (VERX): Price Now Near $17; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VERX

At the moment, VERX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.58%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, VERX ranks 200th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VERX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VERX’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.06%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Vertex Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VERX: Daily RSI Analysis VERX’s RSI now stands at 12.5.

VERX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error