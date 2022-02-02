Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Vertex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Vertex stock opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,368.00 and a beta of 0.82. Vertex has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 832,602 shares of company stock worth $12,304,283. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 6.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,537,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,986,000 after purchasing an additional 221,623 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after acquiring an additional 664,495 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vertex by 50.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after acquiring an additional 926,044 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vertex by 32.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after acquiring an additional 649,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex by 24.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 847,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,287,000 after acquiring an additional 166,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

