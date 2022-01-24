Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Raised by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 164 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $228.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

