Vestcor Inc Decreases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,949,000 after buying an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,564,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $777,221,000 after buying an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $359,184,000 after buying an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,268,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,321,000 after buying an additional 774,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 25,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $4,386,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,174 shares of company stock worth $9,754,377. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $137.91 and a one year high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

