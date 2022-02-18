Vestcor Inc Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 2,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.90.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.13. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

