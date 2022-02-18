Vestcor Inc Increases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,136,000 after acquiring an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $152.41 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.15 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.42.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,986 shares of company stock valued at $501,768. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

