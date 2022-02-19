Vestcor Inc Sells 229 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Body

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 923.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 16,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,588,029. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $280.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

