Vestcor Inc Sells 252 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,114 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after acquiring an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $308.66 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $351.37 and its 200 day moving average is $399.16. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

