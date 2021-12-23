ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,206 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ViacomCBS by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,235,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,189,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,026,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,386,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,490,000 after purchasing an additional 640,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.18 on Thursday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $101.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.04.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

