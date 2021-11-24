Viasat Inc (VSAT): Price Now Near $47.82; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VSAT

Currently, VSAT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.58 (-1.19%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, VSAT ranks 89th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VSAT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VSAT’s price is down $-0.53 (-1.09%) from the day prior. VSAT has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on VSAT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Viasat Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VSAT: Daily RSI Analysis For VSAT, its RSI is now at 0.

VSAT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market