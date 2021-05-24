Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV): Price Up $0.26 (1.53)% Over Past Day, Up $0 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VIAV

Currently, VIAV (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.03%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that VIAV has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VIAV ranks 73rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

VIAV’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VIAV’s price is up $0.26 (1.53%) from the day prior. VIAV has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Viavi Solutions Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.