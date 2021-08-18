Vicor Corp (VICR): Price Now Near $119.7; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VICR

500 – Internal server error This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100, 20 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning above them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, VICR ranks 11th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VICR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VICR’s price is up $1.74 (1.48%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Vicor Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VICR: Daily RSI Analysis VICR’s RSI now stands at 65.721.

VICR and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market