Victory Capital Holdings Inc (VCTR): Price Now Near $37.11; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VCTR

Currently, VCTR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.09 (0.24%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row VCTR has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, VCTR ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VCTR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VCTR’s price is up $0.15 (0.41%) from the day prior. VCTR has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Victory Capital Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VCTR: Daily RSI Analysis For VCTR, its RSI is now at 100.

VCTR and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

