Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 677 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 394.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 17.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in PC Connection in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.68. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.50 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.73.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,199 shares of company stock worth $1,183,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

