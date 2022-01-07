Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 204.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,645 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GameStop were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GameStop by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after purchasing an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in GameStop by 1,375.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after purchasing an additional 82,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in GameStop by 327.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 72,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after purchasing an additional 55,684 shares in the last quarter. 26.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.13. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.08 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of -2.13.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME).