Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $400,000 Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 46.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 55.7% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 12.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.57%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $583,523.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,654 shares of company stock worth $1,446,505. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?