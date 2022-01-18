Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $367,000 Investment in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 38,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,291,000.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock opened at $5.65 on Tuesday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.06.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Profile

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE).