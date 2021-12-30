Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $30,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,091,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 49.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 12.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,591,000 after buying an additional 896,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.41. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).