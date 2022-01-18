Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,020 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Insmed by 27.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,140 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 438.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Insmed by 84.4% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 203,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Insmed by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Insmed by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,556 shares of company stock worth $5,055,624. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

INSM stock opened at $23.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

