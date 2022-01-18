Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,577 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL).