Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 843 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson stock opened at $33.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.00.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $118.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

In other LivePerson news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $31,482.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

