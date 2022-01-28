Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,757 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 353.5% during the third quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 49,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 30.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,552 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Walt Disney by 40.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 816,916 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $138,188,000 after purchasing an additional 236,956 shares during the period. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the third quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 25,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,320,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $135.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $166.83. The firm has a market cap of $246.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

