Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $150.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.84 and its 200 day moving average is $183.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $141.64 and a one year high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.36.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).