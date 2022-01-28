Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 12,420 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,420 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,366.7% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTO. Aegis increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO opened at $36.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.68 and its 200 day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.38. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $52.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $778.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $871,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $310,294 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

