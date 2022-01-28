Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 492 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,499,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in S&P Global by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in S&P Global by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI opened at $395.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $307.07 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $453.49 and its 200 day moving average is $445.12. The stock has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

