Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vimeo had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMEO opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48. Vimeo has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $58.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vimeo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 106,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Vimeo at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered Vimeo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

