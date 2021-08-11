Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS): Price Now Near $17.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VIPS

Currently, VIPS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.17%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, VIPS ranks 76th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VIPS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VIPS’s price is up $0.07 (0.43%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows VIPS’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VIPS: Daily RSI Analysis VIPS’s RSI now stands at 62.9139.

VIPS and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

