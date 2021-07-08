Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS): Price Now Near $17.98; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VIPS

Currently, VIPS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.06 (0.33%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that VIPS has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Retail stocks, VIPS ranks 50th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VIPS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VIPS’s price is down $-0.3 (-1.67%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as VIPS has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Vipshop Holdings Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.