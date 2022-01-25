Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is a vertically-integrated aerospace company pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SPCE. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.88.

SPCE stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.21. Virgin Galactic has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $300,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Virgin Galactic (SPCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com