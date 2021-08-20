Virtu Financial Inc (VIRT): Price Up $0.11 (0.44)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.08)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VIRT

At the time of this writing, VIRT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, VIRT ranks 86th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VIRT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VIRT’s price is up $0.11 (0.44%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as VIRT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on VIRT; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows VIRT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VIRT: Daily RSI Analysis VIRT’s RSI now stands at 22.9167.

VIRT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

