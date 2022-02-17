Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth about $2,372,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 363,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $81,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 56,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.54.

Visa stock opened at $228.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $438.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.50.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $7,996,185 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).