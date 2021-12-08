Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH): Price Now Near $21.35; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VSH

At the moment, VSH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.05%) from the hour prior. VSH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VSH ranks 82nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

VSH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VSH’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.51%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Vishay Intertechnology Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VSH: Daily RSI Analysis VSH’s RSI now stands at 87.3563.

VSH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

