Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the identification, acquisition and development of oil and gas fields primarily in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil and Colombia. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Mexico. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of Vista Oil & Gas stock opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26. Vista Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,682,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,104,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 648.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,087,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 942,088 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $3,097,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 569,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 332,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

