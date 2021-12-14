Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO): Price Now Near $39.75; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VSTO

At the moment, VSTO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.64 (1.64%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

VSTO ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Defense stocks.

VSTO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VSTO’s price is up $0.32 (0.81%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows VSTO’s price action over the past 90 days.

For VSTO, its RSI is now at 64.3836.

Note: VSTO and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with VSTO declining at a faster rate than RSI.

