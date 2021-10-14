Visteon Corp (VC): Price Now Near $107.42; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VC

At the moment, VC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.46 (1.38%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as VC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, VC ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, VC’s price is up $2.82 (2.7%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as VC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows VC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VC: Daily RSI Analysis For VC, its RSI is now at 100.

VC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

