Visteon Corp (VC): Price Now Near $110.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VC

Currently, VC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $2.92 (2.72%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks, VC ranks 7th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VC’s price is up $1.93 (1.79%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that VC has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Visteon Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VC: Daily RSI Analysis VC’s RSI now stands at 45.0677.

VC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

