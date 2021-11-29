Visteon Corp (VC): Price Up $0.51 (0.45)% Over Past Day, Up $0.79 (0.7)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VC

At the time of this writing, VC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.79 (0.7%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VC ranks 8th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Automobiles and Trucks stocks.

VC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VC’s price is up $0.51 (0.45%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on VC; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows VC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VC: Daily RSI Analysis For VC, its RSI is now at 9.7859.

VC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

