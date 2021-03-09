Vistra Corp (VST): Price Now Near $19.09; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VST

At the time of this writing, VST’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that VST has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VST’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VST’s price is up $0.21 (1.09%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as VST has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows VST’s price action over the past 90 days.

