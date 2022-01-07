Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Viveon Health Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Crestline Management LP raised its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viveon Health Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:VHAQ)

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

