Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT): Price Now Near $10.19; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VVNT

At the moment, VVNT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.25 (-2.39%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as VVNT has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, VVNT ranks 151st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VVNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VVNT’s price is down $-0.25 (-2.39%) from the day prior. VVNT has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows VVNT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VVNT: Daily RSI Analysis For VVNT, its RSI is now at 34.5133.

VVNT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market