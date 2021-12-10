Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT): Price Now Near $10.2; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VVNT

At the time of this writing, VVNT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.21 (-2.02%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as VVNT has now gone down 8 of the past 10 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on VVNT; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, VVNT ranks 142nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

VVNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VVNT’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.66%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row VVNT has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows VVNT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VVNT: Daily RSI Analysis For VVNT, its RSI is now at 31.3316.

Note: VVNT and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with VVNT declining at a faster rate than RSI.

