Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT): Price Now Near $9.83; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for VVNT

At the moment, VVNT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.81%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as VVNT has now gone down 5 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

VVNT ranks 100th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

VVNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, VVNT’s price is down $-0.08 (-0.81%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row VVNT has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Vivint Smart Home Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< VVNT: Daily RSI Analysis VVNT’s RSI now stands at 0.

VVNT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error