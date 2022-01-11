Vivint Smart Home Inc (VVNT): Price Up $0.11 (1.4)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.13)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for VVNT

At the moment, VVNT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.01 (0.13%) from the hour prior. VVNT has seen its price go up 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

VVNT ranks 34th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

VVNT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, VVNT’s price is up $0.11 (1.4%) from the day prior. VVNT has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. The chart below shows VVNT’s price action over the past 90 days.

< VVNT: Daily RSI Analysis VVNT’s RSI now stands at 42.8571.

VVNT and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

<500 - Internal server error