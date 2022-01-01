VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.59

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.59 and traded as high as $4.70. VOC Energy Trust shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 55,443 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised VOC Energy Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of $79.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 92.90%. The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.06%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. VOC Energy Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 71.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in VOC Energy Trust during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in VOC Energy Trust by 22.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,418 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 172.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,083 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on November 3, 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?